The health ministry has yesterday confirmed two new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 30.

The two new cases are both Gambians who recently returned from Senegal.

The individuals were quarantined at Amdalai and Giboro border posts, respectively, following their entry into the country.

The Gambia now has five active cases, 24 recoveries and one death since the first case was announced in March.