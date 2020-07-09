2 new Covid-19 cases registered

- Advertisement -

The Gambia continues to register more Covid-19 cases as 2 new ones took the country’s total to 63.

One of the cases is a Gambian, 60, who evaded quarantine after returning from Senegal only to surface at Essau District Hospital a couple of weeks later with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. He has since been admitted at the said hospital.

The second case is a Norwegian, 60, who arrived in the country by an SN Brussels flight the 3 July. She tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 July.

According to the health ministry, 5 persons were newly taken into quarantine. The country currently has 369 people in quarantine; 28 active and 9 probable cases.