GDC expels 2 councilors who shift allegiance to Barrow

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has announced its decision to expel two councilors from the party.

The expelled councillors, according to a statement seen by The Standard, are Alhagie Sowe of Jabang Ward and Omar Baldeh of Sareh Soffie Ward.

The two councilors are said to have defected to President Barrow’s newly formed NPP.

“The central executive of the GDC has reached a decision to expel you from the party. The party executive has noticed with regret your activities which are found to be detrimental to the aims and objectives of the party. Article 7 (7.1) (1) of the party constitution clearly states that every eligible member of the party must strive to promote the values, aims and objectives of the party. You have failed the party in this regard,” the statement signed by the party’s administrative secretary Samba Baldeh stated.