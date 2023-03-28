20 adolescents trained on communication skills

By Olimatou Coker

The Young People in the Media (YPM) last week organised a day-long training for 20 adolescents on communication skills at the Taxi Fm building in Brusubi. The training was conducted under the theme “effective communication: a tool for adolescence, empowerment and development”.

The YPM supports and consolidate the effort of young people working towards social justice, promoting the rights of the child, grassroots democracy and peace. Established in 2006, the organisation seeks to empower young people within the framework of participation in the electronic, broadcast and print media to address inequalities, protect their rights and wellbeing, among a host of other things.

Since its inception, YPM has embarked on a number of activities such as organising of quizzes and debate competitions discussing pertinent issues concerning children and the youth, capacity building, outreach activities as well as exchange programmes, national child friendly awards and others.

Fatou Sunno, YPM acting coordinator said the training is part of their yearly activities.

“We targeted 20 people because at the end of the day we don’t want a large number because it’s important that the people that we train are able to give the right information to avoid misleading people when it comes to the message that they are trying to send across,” she said.

“As part of our activities we also embark on outreach programmes like community sensitisation,” she added.

Ali Balajo, a member of YPM said joining the organisation has contributed a lot in his career.

Marie Jarju, a student at Kairaba Senior Secondary School said she joined the organisation to improve on her communication skills and to be able to speak in public.