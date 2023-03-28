ITU extols Pura for successfully hosting Africa’s regional meeting

Press release

The international telecommunication union (ITU) has commended the Gambia public utilities regulatory authority (PURA) for successfully hosting the ITU-T study group 12 regional meeting on telecommunication service quality held in Banjul from 13 -16 March 2023.

In a letter addressed to the DG of Pura, the director of telecommunication standardisation bureau at the ITU in Geneva, Seizo Onoe commended Pura for the diligent and excellent arrangements provided during the event and the warm reception and hospitality shown to participants and delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The efficient organisation and support provided throughout the meetings were appreciated by all delegates. Please convey my thanks to everyone involved in making of these events a success,” he said.

For his part, the director general of Pura, Yusupha M Jobe said his office appreciates the show of gratitude expressed by the ITU and renewed the authority’s unwavering commitment and devotion to working with organisations like the ITU to improve telecommunication service delivery in Africa.

“Pura as a multi-sector regulator is ever committed to strengthening ICT standardisation processes to enrich services,” he said.

He thanked all the sister regulatory bodies, the Gambia government, the media, consumer advocacy groups, the academia, and other participants for their indispensable inputs in making the Banjul meeting a resounding success.

DG Jobe also expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to their sponsors (Infocom International, Planet Network International, Infovista, Qcell, Africell, Jah Oil, Techworld, etc) and Pura staff who have worked resolutely and tirelessly to make the meeting a success.