2025 will be bumper year for African football

The Confédération Africaine de Football (Caf) has a packed 12 months ahead with continental finals across club and national team football that will make 2025 one of the busiest years ever for the governing body.

Caf’s investment in youth and women’s football has added significantly to the calendar and a packed schedule awaits fans, with the start of both the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024 this year.

Interclub competitions, junior tournaments and schools football are all also on the agenda as Caf schedules a diverse range of events to enhance the growth of the game on the continent. Here is a reminder of the key Caf events in 2025:

African Nations Championship CHAN

1-28 February 2025

The eighth edition of the African Nations Championship will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the first time multiple countries have staged the prestigious event.

Senegal are the defending champions and have qualified again to take their place in the 19-team field. The competition is open only to players plying their trade in their home domestic league.

Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

30 March – 19 April 2025

For the first time, 10 African Nations will qualify for the expanded 48-team 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Africa will have one of the largest representative (quota) thanks to the merit allocation by FIFA.

Morocco will host the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and Senegal are the defending champions after they beat Morocco 2-1 in the 2023 final.

Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’ivoire 2025

26 April – 18 May 2025

The best young players from the continent will gather for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2025 in another celebration of youth football that serves as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The four semi-finalists at the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire will advance to the global finals. Senegal are the defending African champions after they lifted the trophy for the first time in 2023.

Caf Confederation Cup 2024-2025

16 August 2024 – 25 May 2025

The CafConfederation Cup season will culminate with the two-legged final that will be staged on 17 and 25 May, 2025.

It will be the end of a campaign that started in August 2024 and will have seen the finalists criss-cross the continent in search of glory.

Egyptian side Zamalek are the defending champions.

Caf Champions League 2024-2025

16 August 2024 – 1 June 2025

Africa’s elite club cup competition will draw to a close for the 2024-25 season with the two-legged final to be played on 24 May and 1 June, 2025. Egyptian side Al Ahly have lifted the trophy in four of the previous five years, but there are plenty of contenders looking to win the silverware this season. Teams will be vying for a USD 4-million first prize as well as the honour of being named African champions.

Caf African schools football championship finals 2025

Date to be confirmed

The third edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship continental finals will be staged as the best Boys and Girls players to have advanced through their national and zonal qualifiers meet to determine the African champions.

Tanzania are the current Boys holders and South Africa won the last Girls finals played in 2024.

Women’s Africa cup of Nations Morocco 2024

5 – 26 July 2025

South Africa defend their title at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024, returning to the scene of their maiden triumph in 2022.

They are one of 12 top teams in the finals field, including the hosts, Nigeria and Zambia. It is a star-studded line-up that will showcase the rapid development of the women’s game.

Women’s Champions League 2025

8 – 23 November 2025

The fifth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League is to be staged in November, when TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo will hope to defend their title.

CAF announced increased prize-money for the 2024 edition that sees the winner take home USD 600,000, with each of the eight finalists earning a minimum USD 150,000 for taking part.

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

MOROCCO 2025

21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026

Africa’s greatest show returns as 24 teams from the across the continent battle to be crowned African champions.

The last tournament in Cote d’Ivoire broke several records, including for TV audiences, with 1.4 billion cumulative viewers globally, and the 2025 edition is set to be even bigger and better. It will be the perfect way to end an incredible year.