24 witnesses lined up in alleged police killer’s trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has disclosed that 24 prosecution witnesses have been lined up to testify in the criminal trial involving the state against Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang.

Justice Jaiteh revealed that he wants the prosecution to put their house in order as he wants to finish the trial within the earliest possible time.

- Advertisement -

Ousainou Bojang was charged with five counts including murder, prohibition of act of terrorism, assault causing grievous bodily harm whilst Amie Bojang was charged with a single count of accessory after the fact of murder.

Both Ousainou and Amie pleaded not guilty to the charges and the prosecution led by senior counsel E.R Dougan called the 1st witness, one Ismaila Bojang, a soldier resident at Yundum Barracks.

The witness recalled that around 9pm on the 12th September, 2023 he was with two of his colleagues and on returning from the beach after training, they dropped at the Sukuta Traffic Light junction. He said they then sat behind three police officers who were on traffic duty.

- Advertisement -

He testified that, he heard gun shots which he thought was a negligent discharge but as they looked at the direction where the police officers were standing, they saw one of the officers fall down and whilst the 2nd officer attempted to hit the shooter with a fist, he shot the 2nd officer in the chest.

The witness told the court that as the 3rd officer, the female police officer attempted to run, the shooter shot at her. He said he started to run towards the shooter with his colleagues and as they were shouting “thief, thief” and chased the shooter but could not get hold of him. He said they returned to the crime scene where he observed that the victims have been evacuated whilst the scene was filled with people.

The witness revealed that he eventually found two empty bullet cases believed to be from a pistol.

Hearing continues on the 30th October, 2023.