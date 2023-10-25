Dr Fanneh pays courtesy call on higher education minister

- Advertisement -

New Euclid University Vice Chancellor Pr. Momodou Mustapha Fanneh on Monday 23rd October 2023 paid a courtesy call on the higher education minister Honourable Pr. Pierre Gomez and Permanent Secretary Dr. Yusupha Touray.

During his meeting, Pr. Fanneh informed the Honourable Minister that Euclid University will be organizing a major graduation event in The Gambia on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. Students and diplomats from various countries around the world will be travelling to The Gambia to graduate and attend the event. The graduation is part of events to celebrate 10 years of Euclid University in The Gambia.

Pr. Fanneh and his team from Euclid University were warmly welcomed by the MoHERST Minister who expressed his happiness and readiness to warmly welcome and host the Euclid University visiting delegation to The Gambia.