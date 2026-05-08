288 condoms seized in Yeumbeul: online prostitution ring dismantled, 4 suspects brought before the prosecutor

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On 26th April, 2026, around 10pm, a sheet metal worker residing in Gadaye, brought his 17-year-old half-sister, M Mbaye, to the Yeumbeul district police station. He had found her in a brothel in Gadaye after searching for her following her runaway from home.

Under questioning, the young woman confessed to engaging in prostitution without being registered with the health and social services. She stated that she had been recruited by a woman named “Zeyna,” through an intermediary named SS Fall, who used advertising numbers on social media, particularly Facebook and Instagram, to solicit clients.

The search of the apartment in question by officers led to significant discoveries: two boxes of condoms, each containing 144 condoms, a bag of lubricant sachets, and a basket filled with used condoms and tissues. The suspect stated that the ringleaders had fled, taking their personal belongings and the answering machines.

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The investigation identified the apartment manager as Seynabou Birane Guissé, born in 2006 in Yeumbeul, who recruited and paid prostitutes daily. The investigation also led to the arrest of three of her close associates: MM Seye, 20, a delivery driver residing in Cambérène; M Diouf, 25, a mason residing in Guédiawaye; and SS Fall, 33, a driver residing in Guédiawaye.

The four individuals were brought before Prosecutor Saliou Dicko on charges of soliciting via social media, failing to register with the health and social services database, inciting debauchery, pimping, and complicity in pimping, according to Seneweb sources. The search continues for other members of the network, particularly SB Guissé, considered the ringleader.