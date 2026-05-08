TV presenter Bécaye Mbaye and son sues for defamation

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Popular television presenter Bécaye Mbaye and his son Mamadou, have sued Aboubacar Sadikh Sèye, alias “Mbaye Thiam”, a 35-years-old bricklayer in Rufisque.

According to the case file, a video published on a TikTok account called “Cardiacous 02” showed Thiam making accusations and insults against Bécaye and his son. On Wednesday, he was referred to the prosecutor’s office by the Special Cybersecurity Division. He admitted his guilt, and claimed to have deleted the incriminating video and publicly apologised through another post on TikTok. He claimed he did not measure the scope of his remarks and said he regretted the statements made against the complainants. During his interrogation, he admitted to having no evidence of the allegations made. He also said he sent some people to convey his apologies to Bécaye. According to the report, the prosecutor’s office is considering whether to prosecute the matter.

Bécaye Mbaye is a presenter at Bantamba TV, a subsidiary of 2STV.