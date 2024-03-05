3 GAMBIANS WITH PAPER QUALIFICATIONS FOR HEAD COACH

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and the ministry of sports have now completed the term of reference for the job of head coach now being advertised in the media.

According to the TOR, applicants must first obtain a UEFA or CAF A license and then possess between five to ten years of experience.

As it stands, on account of paper qualifications, three relatively young Gambians are known to have met that criterion. They are former Gambian international players Abdou Jammeh (Tea- Boy), Cherno Samba and Edrissa Sonko.

It is not yet known whether any of them has applied now that the official process started. Already, dozens of people, mainly foreigners submitted application for the job.