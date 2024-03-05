Gambian girls win Wafu school championship

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s national female school football team has been crowned champions of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Schools Football Tournament in addition to winning three other individual awards at the U-15 football competition held in Mauritania.

The Gambian girls completed a double over neighbors Senegal with a 1-0 win in the final. Jarra Bojang scored the game’s only goal and, in the process, qualified the country into a second straight appearance in the CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship.

Meanwhile, the Gambia also won an unprecedented number of individual prizes., Alhagie Ousman Kanteh and Anna Bojang were awarded the best player titles in the boys and girls categories respectively while Isatou Buwaro finished as top scorer with five goals.

The Gambia’s boys team meanwhile narrowly missed out on a bronze medal, losing 0-1 to hosts Mauritania.