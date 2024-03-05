Senegal and Gambia to represent Wafu A in Caf schools championship

- Advertisement -

The Caf African Schools Football Championship (“ASFC”) WAFU A qualifiers drew to an exciting close on Sunday, 3 March as Senegal and Gambia were crowned champions in the boys and girls respective divisions of the competition.

The three-day youth football competition was hosted at Mauritania’s Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott between 01 – 03 March 2024 where learners showcased their talent against their peers.

The Boys U15 title, which was won by Senegal, was contested by Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal – while Cape Verde Gambia, Guinea and Senegal contended the Girls U15 title which was eventually won by Gambia.

The successful conclusion of the WAFU A edition means that the innovative competition by CAF is fast approaching the finals where winners from the respective CAF Zones will contest the finals at a date to be announced in due course.

In addition to providing a unique platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and compete internationally, CAF also conducted a number of capacity building programmes where learners, educators and local coaches were afforded CAF accredited courses and workshops as part of the competition’s core values of producing future African leaders.

Programmes that were offered by CAF during the competition include the CAF D License Coaching Course, Leadership Programme, CAF Safeguarding Programme, Young Reporters Programme as well as the Young Referees Programme.

The CAF African Schools Football Champions is a first of its kind in world football, with the innovative youth football competition reaching 800,000 young African boys and girls in its second season.

The next and final stop for the Zonal qualifiers ahead of the Finals will be the UNIFFAC Zone with the dates and venues to be communicated in due course’.