3 newly-appointed high court judges take oath

By Bruce Asemota

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow yesterday swore in three newly appointed high court judges in a colorful ceremony held at the Judiciary complex in Banjul attended by judges, magistrates, staff and managements of the Judiciary.

The three newly appointed judges, Justice Ruqata Oremei Ayoola from Nigeria, Justice George Appah Kwabeng from Ghana and Justice Muhammed Lekan Owolabi from Nigeria were administered oaths of office.

Chief Justice H.B.Jallow welcomed the new judges and implored them to be guided by the principles of the profession.

The Chief Justice stated that the three judges have a lot to contribute to the Judiciary of the Gambia whilst thanking them for having responded to their call to the Gambia Judiciary.

Chief Justice H. B. Jallow on behalf of President Barrow expressed appreciation to the governments of Nigeria and Ghana for responding to government’s request to send the judges to The Gambia.

He explained that the absence of President Barrow due to his tight schedule necessitated him to swear in the newly appointed judges.

He pointed out that six magistrates were recently sworn in and they have since resumed work across the various regions of the country.

Chief Justice disclosed that plans are underway by the Judicial Service Commission in appointing new judges.

The Legal Secretary and Solicitor General, Hussein Thomasi, who represented the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, thanked the presidents of the two countries (Nigeria and Ghana) for their timely intervention in sending the judges to The Gambia.

He pointed out that their roles as judges of the high court is very important in shaping the Judiciary of The Gambia.

He also paid tribute to the Chief Justices of the two countries for their remarkable efforts in delivering justice.

He assured that the government will continue to support the Judiciary and congratulated the newly appointed judges and wished them a successful tenure in office.

Senior lawyer, Ida D. Drammeh, who spoke on behalf of the Gambia Bar Association, welcomed the new judges and urged them not to hesitate to engage the Bar Association where and when they are needed.