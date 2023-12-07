Ambassador Said Zammit speaks on EUCLID University and Gambia experience

- Advertisement -

Statement

The awarding of a PhD degree (honoris causa) in Diplomacy and International Relations from EUCLID University was to me not only an honour, but also an excellent experience from all aspects. For the first time I came across a wide range of academics from allover the world, all with their different areas of expertise ranging from Diplomatic Studies and International Relations to Climate Change and Health Management. The graduation ceremony which took place on 29 November 2023 in The Gambia saw the confirmation of a number of students from different countries graduating at Masters or Doctorate level in various disciplines.

The ceremony took place in the amazing Conference Centre which is a state-of-the-art building meant specifically for the organization of high-level meetings and conferences of various types and categories. The coordination of the graduation ceremony was carried out by the Registrar’s office of EUCLID University based in The Gambia. A special note of thanks goes to the Dr Mohammed Hassan Loum (Acting Registrar) since he was technically the underpinning force for all the success of this experience. The diplomats who attended the ceremony were given all the support required, including all the security and protocol required for the days of their visit. Needless to say, this top-level coordination made our journey in The Gambia not only positive, but also unique.

My visit to The Gambia also included high-level meetings with Ministers and government officials, namely from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Ministry of Interior. Away from the protocol side, my last two days also included interesting visits to the capital city Banjul as well as to particular nature reserves or parks. The hotel, the local cuisine, and the local people made my Gambian experience even more positive than I had imagined before arriving in this amazing country in the western coast of Africa. To this effect, it has been a privilege to have met Rev. Prof. Laurent Cleenewerck de Kiev and Dr. Robin van Puyenbroeck with whom I had the opportunity to discuss crucial aspects on the future of EUCLID University.

Indeed, EUCLID University has done a lot of progress in the last ten years. Apart from the increasing number of Faculty members catering for different areas of specialisation, the number of graduates in different levels has also increased. This shows that, on an international level, EUCLID is enjoying trust and success within the global academic community. There is international interest in EUCLID to continue expanding and providing academic support to even greater number of students in different study areas. It is also the intention of EUCLID to continue developing its programme of studies across the board, both vertically and horizontally.

Well done to all the people of EUCLID University for all the success.

Prof. Dr. George A. Said-Zammit