30 young entrepreneurs complete training on product packaging, branding

By Olimatou Coker

At least 30 young entrepreneurs on Wednesday completed seven days training on product packaging and branding through the Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) who partnered the Tekki Fii project.

Held at the NaNA Conference Hall, the training was meant to build participants’ capacities in product packaging and branding to enable them to compete in the local and international markets.

Baboucarr Kebbeh, CEO of GYCC, said the training is part of chamber’s annual pre-trade fair programmes to support and prepare business enterprises to improve and enhance their product packaging and branding skills. He said the training will also help in providing methods to enable the participants attract sales and investment at the next trade fair.

He said there are plans to support the participants to undergo a further three months business coaching programme.

He advised the participants to remain professional.

“As of today, we have 12 international partners that we are working with,” he said.

Sukai Jobe, the founder of Taste of Nature, said her business has been improving since attending a previous training of the same nature some three years ago.

“Our packaging now is of standard. We supply supermarkets, minimarkets and individuals,” she said.

She urged her colleagues to remain passionate and to not allow individuals to discourage them.

Gabriel Gomez, the IMVF agri business adviser, said packaging is fundamental in any business because it increases value and helps in the visibility of various enterprises.

He hopes that the new trainees will try to practice what they have learned.

Habib Jobe, the general manager of Heritage Holidays and Mariama Jobarteh, a participant thanked the funders and GYCC for the foresight.