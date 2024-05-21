4 REFS INJURED IN CAR CRASH

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday announced that a penel of referees assigned to officiate a Second Division match in the Lower River Region was involved in an accident resulting in some injuries.

The GFF disclosed that the refs were heading to officiate the match between Harts FC and Gunjur at the Soma Mini Stadium when the accident happened in Kampanti village.

The referees involved are Mustapha Ndow, Modou Bittaye, Landing Colley, and Sereign Sey.

“Three of them have been treated and discharged at the Bwiam General Hospital, but the fourth person, Central Referee Mustapha Ndow remains hospitalised for further observation and treatment. The GFF Referees Manager, Seedy Manneh, is currently with the injured referee in Bwiam,” a statement from the GFF said yesterday.

It said preliminary reports indicated that the driver of the vehicle they were travelling on lost control while attempting to avoid a collision with an incoming car.

“In light of this unfortunate incident, the GFF has decided to call off the match between Hart FC and Gunjur United. The game will be rescheduled, and a new date will be communicated in due course. The GFF extends its best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the GFF’s statement concluded.