Has Yankuba Minteh now played his last ever game for Feyenoord?

After impressing last (2022/23) season in the Danish top tier as an 18 year old, the winger now doing the same in Holland as a 19 year old with Feyenoord in this 2023/24 season that ended on Sunday.

The big question of course, where will Yankuba Minteh be playing football as a 20 year old in the 2024/25 season following his upcoming birthday in July?

On loan from Newcastle United, Minteh making very impressive progress this season.

The NUFC loan star helping Feyenoord to win the Dutch Cup, plus playing a big part in guaranteeing them Champions League football as runners up in the league.

Sunday saw Yankuba Minteh introduced as a 60th minute substitute with Feyenoord 1-0 up, the sub helping his loan side to a final scoreline of 4-0 against Excelsior.

PSV winning the Dutch league with 91 points, Feyenoord runners-up with 84 points, then Twente a massive 15 points further back on 69 in third.

As well as scoring for the Dutch side in the Champions League against Celtic, the season ends with Yankuba Mineth having managed fifteen direct goal involvements for Feyenoord in the league, scoring ten and five assists.

Now over to Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, as they decide what to do next season with the exciting young winger.

Back in April with this season’s end in sight, Yankuba Minteh talked to the media in Holland, saying he was loving his progress and now just a case of seeing what NUFC will decide ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. He said: “Things are going well with Feyenoord. I am developing myself here. You look at the bigger picture. I am young and I am here to learn. Sometimes my decisions [on the pitch] were terrible [earlier this season with Feyenoord] but you learn quickly. I can’t say anything about my future [for next season] yet. We will see what Newcastle United, where I’m under contract, will decide. However, another year at De Kuip [with Feyenoord], I wouldn’t mind that of course.”