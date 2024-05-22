Friends in Gambia congratulate Cuba on 45th anniversary of relations between both nations

- Advertisement -

Banjul, May 19. – The president of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association, Joseph Modou Peh Grant, and other friends such as Peter Goddard, congratulated the Caribbean Island on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both brother countries, to be celebrated this May 19.

In separate messages sent to the Cuban Embassy here, Grant and Goddard reiterated their solidarity with the largest of the Antilles and highlighted the help, especially in the field of health, which has provided to this nation, and also to the entire African continent.

They also advocated that bilateral ties be strengthened even further in the future through diplomacy, and we will pray for this, they stressed.

In that sense, the president of the Friendship Association recalled Cuba’s support for the fight for independence and sovereignty of the nations of Africa, and more recently in the battle against the Covid19 pandemic, without ever asking anything from change.

For his part, Goddard wrote in his letter that Cuba should be eliminated from the US’s spurious list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

In this regard, he pointed out that keeping the island on that list is “a flagrant invention of Washington’s falsehood, basically a cover, to justify the blockade and illegal and unjustified sanctions that have been useless for more than six decades.”

A Gambian diplomat spoke similarly, saying that “the US has to eliminate Cuba from that illegitimate list so that the oldest Caribbean archipelago is allowed access to markets and other opportunities, and flourishes as a prosperous nation.”