5 armed robbers arrested during attack on the ‘La Casamançaise’ water factory

By Max Euclide Kanfany

Units of the Ziguinchor Territorial Gendarmerie Legion thwarted an attempted robbery in early in Cap Skirring, in the municipality of Diembéring. The raid targeted the facilities of the Sodeca company, producer of La Casamançaise water. Investigations conducted by the Southern Territorial Legion units uncovered a structured criminal network.

Sources familiar with the case have released the initial findings of the investigation following the resolution of the robbery, specifying that operations are actively continuing as part of the fight against organised crime.

The report stated: “During the night of 1st to 2nd March, 2026, following an emergency call reporting a burglary in progress, the gendarmerie units stationed in Cap Skirring immediately deployed a control and interception operation at the factory site. The speed of the intervention caught the perpetrators in the act, thus preventing any significant material damage or harm to the production equipment. The gendarmerie’s intervention allowed for the complete sealing off of the area where the criminals had barricaded themselves. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals in a Peugeot 308, our sources report.

“Following the arrest of these five individuals, units of the Ziguinchor Territorial Gendarmerie Legion conducted systematic searches. These searches resulted in the seizure of a hunting rifle, four 12-gauge shotgun shells, a machete, and ten cell phones. The gendarmes also recovered the clothing worn during the robbery, as well as 16 €50 and 100,000 CFA franc notes stolen from the director’s office.

“The arrested individuals were taken into custody at the Ziguinchor Research Section before being handed over to the competent judicial authorities. The investigation is continuing in order to locate the accomplices who are still at large. Active searches are underway across the country to arrest the rest of the group.”

The National Gendarmerie, through the command of the Southern Territorial Legion, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and their property, while urging the public to remain extremely vigilant.

Seneweb