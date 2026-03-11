MP says Senegal ‘needs solutions, not politicians in a permanent campaign’

- Advertisement -

MP Thierno Alassane Sall strongly criticised the attitude of the Pastef regime, which he accuses of prioritising political confrontation over the urgent concerns of the Senegalese people.

The parliamentarian said the country is going through a deep socio-economic crisis while the government engages in what he calls an “indecent political spectacle”.

“Meeting after meeting, rallies and live streams! Not a day goes by without a splurge of hate speech and division, which spares neither friends nor adversaries,” he lamented.

According to Sall, the political scene is now dominated by verbal clashes and divisive rhetoric. He also deplored what he considered a lack of attention to the hardships faced by the population. He specifically mentioned the authorities’ silence on the death of student Abdoulaye Bâ, as well as the suffering of teachers, farmers, and business owners.

The MP also expressed his surprise at seeing the president of the republic dedicate, in his view, an entire day to political activities. He considered this attitude out of step with the expectations of the citizens.

“They should give a little respect to the people who put them in power,” he says, before adding that Senegal needs leaders capable of providing concrete answers to the multiple crises the country is going through, rather than politicians engaged in a permanent campaign.

Seneweb