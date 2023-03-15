7th Afrisports wraps in Banjul

The 7th edition of the African worker Ssports association championship and congress, Afrisports wrapped up in Banjul on Sunday with the presentations of trophies, medals and awards to outstanding clubs and heads of delegations.

The four–day championship brought together workers from all regions of the African continent in Banjul under the auspices of the National inter-departmental Sports association (NISA) of The Gambia.

Senegal won the 11 aside football title as well as the Male Bowling competition while Algeria lifted the 6 aside football and the female volleyball.

Rwandan captured both cups for the female 6 aside and female 3 aside volleyball while Congo Brazzaville won the cup in the female handball competition.

The Gambia won both the 6 aside male volleyball as well as the 3 aside volleyball while other medals and certificates went to Saharawi Arab Republic, Burundi, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Chad, Eretria and Cameroon.

About a dozen African countries competed in six disciplines organised by NISA in partnership with the ministry of youth and sports.

The minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie thanked the executive of L’OSTA and NISA for the “good work dedication and commitment put in place to ensure the success of Afrisports 2023. “The most important thing is to bring people together from different countries in the continent to network, share knowledge and make everlasting friendship individually and also between countries,” he said.

Minister Badjie also congratulated the awardees as well as all participating countries and expressed his hope that “we all meet next year in Brazzaville.”

The president of L’OSTA Dr Euele Malik Atour said Africa was proud to be hosted by The Gambia whose success story will be replicated in Brazzaville, in March 2024. He invited the president of NISA Mr Saikou Jarju to hand over L’OSTA flag to the president of L’ONAS who in turn hands it over to the head of delegation from Congo Brazzaville where the next event will be held in March 2024.

The master of ceremonies was Bakary B Baldeh.