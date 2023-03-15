INTER-SCHOOLS FINALS SLATED FOR THE WEEKEND

By Olimatou Coker

Officials of the Gambia Senior Secondary School Sport Association (GSSSA), the organisers of the popular annual national inter-schools athletics championship have announced that this year’s finals will take place this weekend, 17-19 March at Bottrop Senior Secondary School grounds in Brikama.

The GSSA, with the Independence Stadium under renovations has no choice but to shift the venue to Brikama.

Abdoukarim Sey one of the officials said the change of venue has brought in huge logistical constraints and they are appealing to the public and all stakeholders to support this event which is the largest sports gathering. in the country.

He disclosed that a total of 95 schools would take part; 24 from URR and CRR, 22 from NBR and CRR, 34 from the West Coast and 15 from the Greater Banjul Area.

“A total of 342 athletes and coaches are to assemble at Bottrop to be taken care of by the GSSA from Thursday to Sunday. In actual fact the number of athletes can go up to 800,” Sey said.

suspensions

Ismaila Ceesay, president of the GSSA disclosed that two schools – Bakoteh Senior Secondary School and Sinchu Baliya have been suspended for illegal registration of athletes.

He urged all schools to desist from false declarations when registering their athletes, adding that the GSSA wants a clean competition going forward and would not condone cheating.

Sey promised that all appeals and protests would be impartially investigated.

Meanwhile, the GSSA announced it has received 6 communicating set and a cash amount of D43,000 from former athletes.