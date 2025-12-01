A moment for clarity, accountability, and calm

- Advertisement -

Unconfirmed reports circulating this week suggest that Sana Manjang, a former member of the Junglers, has been arrested alongside three others in connection with an alleged coup plot. While the full facts remain unclear, the very emergence of such reports underscores a deeper question that has lingered since the fall of Yahya Jammeh’s regime: What should be done about former members of the Junglers—Jammeh’s notorious hit squad—whose past actions still cast a long shadow over the nation’s security and collective memory?

If the reports prove true, they highlight a critical gap in The Gambia’s post-dictatorship transition. Many key figures associated with extrajudicial killings, torture, and disappearances fled the country after 2017, and some remain at large. Their unresolved status has been a source of anxiety for victims, a lingering injustice for families, and a potential security risk for the state.

The government must act decisively but responsibly. First, clarity is essential. Authorities should swiftly verify the facts and communicate transparently with the public. Silence or ambiguity fuels rumours, and rumours feed instability.

Second, the state must pursue a coherent, long-term strategy for dealing with ex-Junglers—rooted in the TRRC recommendations. This includes active pursuit of fugitives, cooperation with international partners, and, where possible, extradition and prosecution in line with due process.

Third, justice must remain the anchor. Any individuals implicated in past atrocities or new alleged crimes should face impartial investigation and, if evidence demands it, fair trial. The goal is accountability—not vengeance.

Finally, government must resist the temptation to politicise such developments. In a fragile democracy, justice must not be wielded as a political weapon, nor should national security concerns be used to stifle dissent.

This moment, if handled with integrity, could advance The Gambia’s long march toward truth, justice, and lasting stability.