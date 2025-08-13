A tale of two faces

- Advertisement -

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way……”

So it was confirmed that the Millennium Challenge Account programme in The Gambia has been terminated, according to the press. A pledged total of 25 million US dollars threshold programme, is no more. In other words, the ladder has been kicked away by the same patron, when many are standing on it.

According to it’s own megaphone, MCA is part of the bigger Millennium Challenge Corporation Programme which partners with the world’s poorest countries that are committed to just and democratic governance, economic freedom and investing in their populations. MCC investments in core infrastructure and policy and institutional reforms are key interventions that are expected to benefit nearly 400 million people across 47 countries. MCC ensures American tax-payer dollars are well spent and go to countries that share “our values”.

What are the residue of “our values” that is left with to share? Is it the will and skill of flip-flopping, time and again, of its international pledges solemnly made? Or the ability and agility of kicking the ladder from below? Questions asked by many in good faith. People are reckoning, and awakening.

The Gambia is not the only country. MCA programmes have been terminated in a number of developing countries, according to the press. How many? The 47 countries totaling 400 million people? We do not know yet. But one thing is clear. The carrot is gone. What after? The masquerade goes on.

Forgive me for missing the citation. The opening paragraph was taken from A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens. The title of this piece? Just a sketch of a profiteering merchant wearing the masque of a delusive philanthropist.