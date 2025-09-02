A tribute to a pillar of strength and wisdom

- Advertisement -

By Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe

It is with the most profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I receive the news of the passing of my dear uncle and revered mentor, the Honorable Alhaji Dembo Bonjang.

His transition yesterday (Friday) at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul has left an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the nation he served with such quiet dedication.

To many, he was known affectionately as “Dembo By-Force,” but to me, he was always “Naamoo”—a name that signifies the unique bond of guidance and affection we shared.

Naamoo was not merely a mentor; he was a foundational architect of my political consciousness, whose wisdom and steady hand mentored an entire generation of us.

He was the epitome of a seasoned politician: a man of profound peace, immense patience, and unwavering composure. His strength lay not in loud proclamations, but in thoughtful action and resilient determination.

I recall vividly how he placed his faith in me by giving me my first opportunity to speak at a political platform in Sukuta in the year 2000—a moment of trust I shall forever cherish.

During our party’s most trying times, notably when my father our party leader and others were unjustly arrested, Naamo immediately assumed the mantle of leadership.

Our near-daily conversations during that period revealed a man of fierce determination and unyielding energy, wholly committed to securing their freedom and justice.

Beyond our personal circle, Honourable Dembo Bonjang was one of the leading architects who meticulously built and molded the United Democratic Party into a force for change.

His legacy is etched into the very foundations of our nation’s democratic journey.

I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant him His infinite mercy, to forgive his shortcomings, and to reward him with the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus. Your legacy, dear Naamoo, will forever be a guiding light. You will never be forgotten.

I extend my most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, who have lost a beloved patriarch; to His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the government of the Republic of The Gambia, who have lost a wise elder; to Honourable Alagie Ousainu Darboe, the leader of the United Democratic Party who lost a brother and a friend, to the National People’s Party, which has lost a founding pillar; and to the community of Bakau, which has lost a dedicated and peaceful leader.

Rest in perfect peace my dear Naamoo. Your work here is done, and it was done with honour.