A tribute to fallen journalist, Fatou Samba of The Gambia Talents

By Professor Mballow

Social and political analyst

Journalists, relatives, loved ones and close associates across The Gambia are mourning the loss of a legendary journalist, Mrs Fatou Samba, who has departed the troublesome world.

She was known for her dedication, hard work and commitment.

A host of our programme with Matala Leigh on Taxawawu Rewmi, Samba was a respected broadcaster whose fearless approach to journalism made a lasting impact across The Gambia.

For many years, Fatou Samba GTTV was a familiar name in Gambian households, engaging audiences with her insightful discussions on political affairs, social lives governance, human rights, among many other state affairs.

Samba’s ability to navigate complex topics with intellect, humour, and charisma earned her a loyal following. Whether speaking to influential leaders or everyday citizens, she brought a rare blend of warmth and journalistic rigour to her work.

Samba had a spanning journalism career. Samba launched so many programmes at the GTTV which includes the Straight Talk, Taxawawu Rewmi, among others programmes that became platforms for discussing key issues affecting The Gambia. She hosted her shows with dexterity. She has left leaving behind an unmatched legacy in Gambian journalism.

Over the years, Samba received numerous awards recognising her contributions to media and public discourse. Her dedication to truth and journalistic integrity inspired many young reporters and broadcasters. Samba’s colleagues remember her not only for her professional excellence but also for her kindness, mentorship, and infectious laughter.

Tributes have poured in from journalists, politicians, and fans who admired her work. “Samba was more than a journalist she was a voice for the people,” one colleague remarked.

Another friend recalled her ability to engage with people from all walks of life, making them feel valued and heard.

Though her voice is now silent, Samba’s influence on journalism will endure for years to come. Samba’s legacy as a champion of truth and free speech will continue to inspire the next generation of Gambian media professionals. She had inspired so many young ladies who are today serving as journalists and broadcasters.