Homage to my dear Jarrbat Fatou Samba!

By Madi Jobarteh

She called me ‘Uncle Jamburr’ with so much affection and respect. Fatou Samba was a special friend from a long distance. Not only was she my friend but also this friendship extended to her mom Auntie Mai and dad, Uncle Badou who appreciate me so much so that I had to go visit them once.

What was striking about Fatou was the close affinity she had with her parents especially her dad. Named after her grandmother, Fatou and Uncle Badou are a pleasure to watch. They were like age mates with Fatou constantly teasing her dad like how you and I joke with our mates. That was how loving and caring Fatou was.

Her demise is beyond devastation for me. Fatou would always call me to complain that “my uncle has abandoned me” and I would always struggle to find an excuse only to succumb and apologise to her for my silence. And she would say, “now I’ve relegated you to ex-uncle!” I would retort to also claim, “then you would also become ex-jarrbat”! That’s the love and respect we had for each other!

Fatou brought a whole new flavour to journalism especially citizen journalism. At The Gambia Info newspaper, where I’ve visited Fatou many times, she had always expressed and demonstrated her love for truth and her country.

Over the years, she spearheaded very many life and current affairs shows when she moved to GTTV. There, she created programmes that were both successful and interesting. Among them include the popular ‘Semester Avenue’, ‘LumfiDef’ and ‘Road to Ndewenal’ which she took all the way to the diaspora!

She had constantly sought me as guest in these shows. It was only on March 25 when she sent me the latest message that she would lead her team to my house for a special feature about how I spent Koriteh. It was only because I was out of town that the programme didn’t go ahead! Fatou indeed brought a special flavour to the media!

I wish to express my deepest condolences to her ever innovative and progressive thinking and award winning husband Pa Ousman Joof. I extend same to her mom and dad, Auntie Mai and Uncle Badou and to the entire family for this irreparable loss.

Similarly I extend heartfelt condolences to the Gambian Talents TV, The Gambia Press Union and indeed to everyone in the media community and to all her colleagues and friends.

Fatou will be greatly missed by all. She was ever lively, gentle, loving, respectful and kind. She loved her job with the sole purpose of adding value to life and society. Indeed The Gambia has lost one of her best daughters! I will surely miss her.

May her gentle soul rest in peace in Firdawsi. Ameen.