A tribute to Halifa Sallah: A legacy of principle, service, and selfless transition

By Mustapha Njie – TAF,

President TAF Africa Foundation

For over four decades, the name Halifa Sallah has been synonymous with principled politics, intellectual rigour, and an unwavering commitment to the socio-economic emancipation of The Gambia. As you now step aside from the role of Secretary General of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), a position you have held with distinction since the party’s formation in 1986, the nation pauses in profound respect to honour a truly historic figure.

Your journey has been one of fearless dedication. From the early days of advocacy, through the long years of struggle for democratic consolidation, to the pivotal role as the spokesperson for the coalition that ushered in a new democratic dawn for The Gambia in 2016, you have been a constant pillar of clarity and conviction. You championed not merely a political agenda, but a philosophy of governance rooted in justice, accountability, and the fundamental dignity of every Gambian. The socio-economic development of our dear country has been indelibly shaped by your relentless advocacy for transparent institutions, equitable resource distribution, and the empowerment of the common citizen.

However, the true zenith of your historic contribution is crystallised in this very moment of departure. In a continent where leadership transitions are often fraught, your conscious, voluntary decision to step aside and create space for a younger generation is an act of extraordinary statesmanship. This is not a retreat, but a revolutionary final act, a powerful lesson in putting the future of the party and the nation above personal tenure. You have demonstrated that the ultimate strength of a leader lies not in clinging to power, but in knowing when to pass the torch, ensuring that the ideals you fought for endure beyond any single individual. For this alone, you have etched your name with indelible ink not only in the annals of The Gambia but also in the broader narrative of progressive African leadership.

The Gambia owes you a debt that transcends politics. We owe you for decades of intellectual labour, for standing as a bulwark against oppression, and for shaping the consciousness of a nation. Your legacy is a foundation upon which a more just and prosperous society can be built.

It is therefore the fervent hope and rightful demand of many that the Republic of The Gambia, in recognition of your monumental service, bestows upon you its highest and most prestigious national honour. Such recognition should be accorded sooner rather than later, as a formal affirmation of what the people already know: that Halifa Sallah is a true patriot and a son of the highest merit.

As you transition from this formal office, your voice that of reason, principle, and wisdom will remain a guiding light. Your story is now permanently woven into the fabric of our nation’s history.

Bravo! Congratulations, and thank you for a lifetime of service.

With the highest esteem,

A grateful nation.