Abusive and aggressive conduct by Police Officers

We have received this video showing a rather aggressive scene at an unidentified police station where police officers are seen and heard verbally abusing a senior citizen. The words used by the officers are uncouth, disrespectful, utterly uncivil, and tantamount to police brutality.

EF Small Centre has shared the video with the Gambia Police Force. We are calling on the IGP to ensure that these officers are identified and held accountable. Their conduct is unprofessional and undermines the objectives and gains of the ongoing security sector reforms. Furthermore, such misconduct impugns the reputation of the Gambia Police which has just won the Best Police Award in West Africa.

As an institution mandated by the Constitution to protect and serve citizens, every police officer must respect and protect the dignity of citizens.

Regardless of how the old man acted toward them, these officers are duty-bound to demonstrate calm, decorum, and professionalism in dealing with him. Police officers are expected to restrain themselves even in the most unpleasant situations.

Thus ,we conclude that the IGP should apologise to this senior citizen and all citizens for the violent, uncouth, and unprofessional conduct of his officers. If the Gambia Police is to earn public trust and confidence, its officers must embody and demonstrate respect and civility at all times they engage with members of the public.

We hope the IGP will acknowledge this scene and identify the steps he is taking to address it.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

I fully endorse Abubacarr M Tambadou for the International Court of Justice

Dear Editor,

I wholeheartedly support The Gambia’s nomination of Mr Abubacarr M Tambadou, an illustrious son of our land, for a judgeship at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Fondly known as Baa, he and I were classmates at St Augustine’s High School, where we both studied in the Arts and Commerce class. Even back then, Baa distinguished himself as an exceptional student—both in academics and on the soccer field. He played for the Saints High School team, Sticklers Football Club in Serekunda, and even represented The Gambia at the national level.

Baa’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in The Gambia to becoming an internationally respected legal figure is no surprise to those of us who know him well. From his role as a prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) to serving as the Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and now as the Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), his career has been marked by dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

However, beyond his professional success, what truly sets Baa apart is his character. His deep sense of fairness, strong moral values, sharp intellect, and ethical standards make him an ideal candidate for leadership and responsibility at the highest level.

The ICJ, founded on the principles of international justice and the peaceful settlement of disputes between states, would greatly benefit from his expertise, experience, and integrity. Baa is exactly the kind of judge the court needs.

I strongly endorse his nomination and do not doubt that he will serve with distinction.

Banka Manneh

Brufut