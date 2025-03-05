Margret School of Nursing graduates 450 nurses

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A total of 450 newly trained nurses recently graduated from the Margret Nursery Education Centre formerly called the foundation school for nurse attendance.

The nurses graduated following an intensive training program aimed at strengthening the healthcare sector.

- Advertisement -

Held at Paradise Suites Hotel in Senegambia, the graduation serves as a momentous occasion marked by pride, celebration, and a call to service.

The event brought together dignitaries, health officials, families, and well-wishers to honour the achievements of the graduating students, who have undergone rigorous training in various aspects of nursing and healthcare services. The program was designed to equip them with the necessary skills to provide high-quality medical care in hospitals, clinics, and community health centres across the country and beyond.

Speaking at the ceremony, Margret Gomez, the director of the school, emphasised the critical role nurses play in the healthcare system.

- Advertisement -

“This graduation is not just a ceremony; it is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of these students. The healthcare sector depends on well-trained professionals, and today, we are proud to send out 450 new nurses who are ready to make a difference.”

Sulayman Jarjue, deputy director of nursing at the Ministry of Health, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics. He acknowledged the growing need for skilled healthcare providers and assured the government’s continued support for nursing education and professional development.

“This milestone is significant not only for the graduates but for our entire healthcare system. As the demand for quality healthcare continues to rise, you are stepping into a noble profession where compassion, competence, and commitment are required,” Jarjue advised.

Graduating student Amie Njie expressed gratitude to the institution and the teaching staff for their unwavering support and mentorship. She highlighted the challenges faced during the training, including long hours of study, practical sessions, and fieldwork, but affirmed that the experience had shaped them into resilient professionals ready for the workforce.

The ceremony concluded with an oath-taking session, where the graduates pledged to uphold the principles of nursing. This was followed by presentation of awards to outstanding students.