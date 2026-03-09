Accountability: Fidelity to principle

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

This reflection forms part of a short Ramadan series exploring the moral disciplines the month invites us to cultivate in our daily lives.

Every society rests on trust. Families depend on it, institutions require it, and nations cannot function without it. Yet trust endures only where accountability is practiced.

Accountability is often mistaken for punishment or blame. In truth, it is the discipline of ensuring that our actions match the principles we claim to uphold. It is the willingness to examine one’s choices, accept responsibility for their consequences, and remain truthful even when unseen. Ramadan, having guided us through reflections on self mastery, patience and compassion, now calls us to the courage of moral self examination.

The Qur’an teaches: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice” (Surah An Nisa 4:58). Accountability is inseparable from trust and justice. It is not merely external oversight or public scrutiny. It begins earlier, in the quiet space where conscience weighs intention against action. Before any institution asks us to account, the heart already knows.

Across faith traditions the message is similar. Christian scripture reminds believers that each person must give an account before God. Other traditions likewise uphold honesty, fairness and responsibility as sacred obligations. Accountability therefore stands not only as a spiritual discipline but also as a foundation for social trust. Ramadan offers a structure within which we can practice it deliberately.

But accountability is rarely convenient. It demands honesty even when honesty carries a cost. It is tested when admission of error may cost reputation, when fairness requires resisting pressure, and when silence would be easier than correction. It is the parent who apologises to a child, the official who refuses improper influence, and the leader who acknowledges a mistake openly and corrects it. These moments rarely make headlines, yet they shape the moral climate of families, institutions and nations.

Without accountability, self-control and compassion remain incomplete. Discipline without reflection can become rigidity. Patience without conscience can become indifference. Compassion without honesty can cause unintended harm. Accountability keeps the other virtues honest. It prevents strength from hardening and compassion from drifting into sentiment.

It also demands humility. To be accountable is to accept that we are capable of error. It asks not only what we have achieved, but how we have achieved it. Not only whether we succeeded, but whether we were fair when no one was watching. Fidelity to principle is revealed most clearly in private conduct.

The strength of a society ultimately rests on the integrity of its people. Families flourish where honesty is practiced. Institutions earn trust where responsibility is upheld. Nations progress when citizens and leaders alike accept that authority is inseparable from accountability. These habits are not formed suddenly. They are cultivated through daily choices guided by conscience.

As the month progresses toward its final nights, Ramadan reminds us that transformation is not only about restraint from food or speech, but about alignment between belief and behavior, conviction and conduct. Accountability completes the moral architecture the month seeks to build: self mastery strengthened by patience, expressed through compassion and anchored in principle.

When the month ends, public attention may move elsewhere and routines will return. But conscience remains. If Ramadan has truly taken root, accountability will not be seasonal. It will endure as a habit of integrity, guiding conduct long after the fasting has ended.

In the final reflection of this Ramadan series next week, we will consider renewal and how the month closes not only with fasting, but with the possibility of transformation of heart and mind.