Africa’s list of World Cup representatives confirmed

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African football will once again take centre stage at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with ten nations set to represent the continent in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament. With DR Congo becoming the latest African team to take their place at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, thanks to a dramatic extra-time victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff final yesterday. Below is the full list of the ten African countries heading to the 2026 World Cup.
Qualified African teams
• Morocco
• Senegal
• Nigeria
• Egypt
• Ghana
• Cameroon
• Ivory Coast
• Algeria
• South Africa
• DR Congo