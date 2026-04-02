Africa’s list of World Cup representatives confirmed

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African football will once again take centre stage at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with ten nations set to represent the continent in what promises to be a highly competitive tournament. With DR Congo becoming the latest African team to take their place at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, thanks to a dramatic extra-time victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff final yesterday. Below is the full list of the ten African countries heading to the 2026 World Cup.

Qualified African teams

• Morocco

• Senegal

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Ghana

• Cameroon

• Ivory Coast

• Algeria

• South Africa

• DR Congo