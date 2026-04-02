Senegal delivers pleasing home victory over Gambia

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Senegal returned home to Dakar with a strong performance in front of passionate home support on Tuesday evening in their 3-1 victory over neighbors The Gambia in an international friendly.

Abdoulaye Seck gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in first half stoppage time before Ibrahim Mbaye struck shortly after halftime to put the hosts ahead 2-0 at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium. Gambia captain Omar Colley provided a response soon after but Lamine Camara finished off the victory in second half stoppage time.

The Gambian defence was quickly put under pressure by a Senegalese team energized by vocal home support. With the ongoing controversy caused by the Confederation of African Football’s decision to strip the West African nation of their title, supporters were packed into the stadium after a long period without a home match.

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But the visiting Scorpions did show resilience and came just shy of managing to keep the first half scoreless. A set piece brought the supporters to their feet in stoppage time when El Hadji Malick Diouf’s corner kick found the head of powerful defender Abdoulaye Seck, with the captain’s header too powerful for Gambia goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye.

After repelling a large amount of Senegalese attacks, The Gambia showed signs of mental fatigue in the 47th minute. Caught in possession in their own end, the hosts displayed their excellent counter-attacking capabilities with Mbaye finishing from Ismaïla Sarr’s cross.

The Scorpions did respond with a goal of their own a few minutes later when Omar Colley’s header from a corner kick snuck through goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf. Despite competing much stronger in the second half, however, The Gambia came up short of a surprise result when Camara scored in stoppage time.

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Now the final stretch begins until the 2026 World Cup. For now, the next fixture for the Lions of Teranga will take place on May 31 against the United States.

Pan-Africa football