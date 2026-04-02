SENEGAL COACH ADMITS HIS SIDE STRUGGLED DESPITE GAMBIA WIN

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Despite the 3-1 friendly win against The Gambia at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium on Tuesday, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw admitted his side struggled in first half during certain phases of play.

The Teranga Lions scored the opener minutes before the half-time break when Abdoulaye Seck found the back of the net. Ibrahim Mbaye doubled Senegal’s lead in the 47th minute, finishing off a swift attacking move.

The Scorpions never gave up their fight to score against the African champions, and they were rewarded in the 51st minute when Omar Colley scored. However, in added minutes to stoppages, Lamine Camara sealed the emphatic win.

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Senegal struggled in the first half

“It was a really good match. The Gambia team showed some really good things and caused us enormous difficulties in certain phases of play,” said Thiaw in a press conference as quoted by WiwSport.

“But then, with our composure and determination, we were able to score a goal just before halftime, which was a real boost. Because, let’s face it, we struggled in the first half during certain phases of play.

“Especially them; they are strong in duels and physically. They are a truly impressive team, and we needed this kind of match.”

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Thiaw added while praising Gambia: “”Today, I think everyone knows there are no easy matches. Those who were talking about other teams, today we saw that it was a good match with good things from both sides.

“Congratulations to this Gambian team who showed some truly extraordinary things.”

Senegal tried different patterns

Thiaw continued: “It’s true, in this match, that’s why friendly matches, or rather preparation matches, are for this purpose. So, we tried, when you look closely at this match, we tried three systems, including a 4-4-2 that we played at the end with Bamba behind Habib.

“And then, at the beginning, we tried a 3-4-3. There were things that went well, but there were also some that went wrong. So, I think that when I watch the match again, I’ll take careful note of them. We need to correct them. As I said, now we’re going to a World Cup.

“And in a World Cup, you also have to be prepared in every aspect. Because you never know, during the match, the context of the game, what you might need to implement. And if the players understand, then it becomes easier afterward.”

PressAfrik