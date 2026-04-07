Gambia hosts regional meeting on carbon market

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia recently hosted a high-level regional meeting on carbon markets and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, in partnership with the West African Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (WAA). The three-day meeting, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center, brought together 16 West African member countries to discuss carbon market preparedness and strengthen national institutional capacities for the execution of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) requirements.

The meeting aimed to launch The Gambia’s national readiness platform, fostering engagement between development partners and positioning West Africa as a credible actor in international carbon cooperation. The theme, “Accelerating Operationalisation of Carbon Markets in West Africa,” emphasised the need for swift and strategic action to establish robust policy frameworks, reliable technical tools, and strong national expertise to capitalise on historical opportunities in carbon markets.

- Advertisement -

Ousman Sarr, Coordinator of the WAA, stressed the importance of avoiding traps and easy promises, protecting national interests, and raising pressure for rushed decisions. “We must protect our national interests because of the initial protection of these technical outputs,” he said.

Jonathan Dosseh, Climate Finance Officer of the Africa Development Bank, encouraged member countries to highlight challenges and achievements to scale up climate action. “Carbon market, NDC finance framework, country platform… these are not technical for street purposes from the outside, there are two that must be shaped, piloted, and driven by the national government with their own priorities and realities at the center,” he said.

Hon. Rohey John Manjang, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, emphasised the need for environmental integrity, saying, “Trading of credit is essential to safeguard mitigation ambitions and prevent exploitation.” She added, “Carbon market and climate finance revenues are no longer optional; they are essential instruments for achieving climate justice and economic transformation.”

- Advertisement -

The meeting provided stakeholders with detailed information on authorisation procedures, registry systems, and reporting obligations to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. The Gambia’s national readiness platform launch marks a strategic milestone as West African nations move from readiness to operationalisation in the global carbon market.