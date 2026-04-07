Theft and burglary most concerning issues to Gambians – UNDP study

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By Olimatou Coker

A nationwide study conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has revealed that theft and burglary are the most pressing concerns for Gambians, accounting for 44% of responses. The study, validated at a high-level forum held at the African Princess Hotel, highlights the importance of addressing human security, public safety, and socio-economic issues such as drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Sainey Ceesay, Head of Governance and Peacebuilding at UNDP, emphasised that the government has prioritized security sector reform since the 2017 political transition, aiming to establish a human-centered, civilian-led security architecture that protects citizens, upholds human rights, and promotes inclusivity and accountability.

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“The recent passage of the National Security Council Act 2025, together with the finalisation of the generic gender and senior policies across security institutions, clearly demonstrates the government’s sustained commitment and political will to advance meaningful and transformative reforms in The Gambia,” Ceesay said.

The study highlights deep disparities in how safety is experienced, particularly among women and low-income communities, prompting a renewed urgency for reforms that reflect the voices and realities of the public. For example, women constitute more than half of those who report feeling unsafe, even during daytime hours.

The study also reveals that perceptions of safety differ by gender and socio-economic status. “Among the poorest households, only 16% report feeling very safe during the day, and nearly 40% report feeling unsafe at night,” Ceesay explained. “These differences remind us that security must be analyzed and delivered with attention to vulnerability, inequality, and inclusion.”

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Another significant finding is that Gambians are evenly split on whether security has improved since 2017, with 41.1% believing that it is better, while another 40-44% believe it’s worse. “These contrasting views reflect two lived realities,” Ceesay said. “One sees increased political openness and reduced fear, while the other expresses concern about crime, slow justice, and perceived deterrence.”

The study also highlights the importance of engaging young people in security sector reform, with 65% of respondents believing that young people have significant influence in shaping community security. Many youths report limited engagement from security institutions and heightened vulnerability to drug pressure and political manipulation.

Despite these challenges, optimism remains strong, with over 83% believing that security institutions will improve within the next three years as security sector reform progresses.

Abubacarr Suleiman Jeng, National Security Adviser, emphasised that the value of the study will ultimately be measured by how effectively its findings inform reforms, improve service delivery, strengthen accountability, and build trust between citizens and defense and security institutions.

“The draft findings already point us towards some important reflections,” Jeng said.

“They suggest that citizens in The Gambia increasingly understand security through a human security lens, shaped not only by the absence of conflict but by everyday concerns such as crime, fairness, institutional conduct, affordability of justice, and security services, and peace of mind.”