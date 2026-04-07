GCCI launches 9th edition of trade fair

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has launched the 19th edition of the Trade Fair Gambia International, a premier event that brings together key players in the business community to promote trade, investment, and economic growth. The launch took place at the GCCI House in Bijilo, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to deepen trade, empower enterprises, and unlock meaningful opportunities for businesses.

Theresa Diarra, Representative of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the importance of the trade fair in strengthening trade, supporting enterprise development, and creating opportunities for businesses in The Gambia. “Today marks the beginning of another important chapter in our journey to strengthen trade, support enterprise development, and create meaningful opportunities for businesses in The Gambia,” she said.

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Diarra highlighted that the trade fair has evolved over the years into a powerful platform that brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, reflecting the strength and diversity of the private sector. “This year, our focus is not only on expanding participation, but also on enhancing the overall experience for both exhibitors and investors,” she explained.

David Jeng, Chairperson of the Member Value Preposition Board, emphasized the event’s central role in advancing business growth, boosting trade, and driving the country’s economy. “This flagship event continues to stand as a cornerstone of business development, trade promotion, and economic growth in The Gambia,” he said. “Every year, we strive to build a platform, not only to connect businesses, but also to create real opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

Maa Gomez, Senior Food Inspector at the Food Safety and Quality Authority, emphasized the importance of compliance, urging all food handlers to obtain valid medical certificates. “What we would like you to do first, we would like you guys to ensure that you have your medical certificates with you, because food safety is everybody’s business,” she said.

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Stakeholders highlighted the fair’s strategic value in attracting both local and international participants, fostering collaboration, and promoting innovation across the business landscape. The GCCI is using the fair to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the private sector, recognising that initiatives like the trade fair are critical to job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

The 19th edition of the Trade Fair Gambia International is expected to provide a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow, contributing to the country’s economic development and prosperity.