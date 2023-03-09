AFRISPORT Banjul opens tomorrow

The African workers sports championship AFRISPORTS opens in Banjul tomorrow. More than a dozen countries comprising hundreds of delegates have arrived to join host The Gambia in football, Walk- race, volleyball, handball among other disciplines.

The championship is organised by the Workers Sport Association of Africa l’OSTA. The executive committee of L’OSTA yesterday concluded various council meetings that often proceed the championship.

All delegation for the sports including officials would converge at The Banjul Arch in the afternoon for a parade and opening ceremony.

The National Inter-departmental Sports Association NISA is the national chapter of L’OSTA. Headed by Saikou B Jarju, NISA is implementing the championship alongside a Local organising committee comprising people drawn from many sectors.