DEPUTY SPEAKER LAUDS UNIFYING POWER OF SPORTS AT CHAMEN FINAL

By Amadou Jadama just back from Nianija

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Seedy Njie has said one of the most effective tools to unify people is sports, especially football, which breeds wide participation, peaceful and healthy competition

Honorable Seedy SK Njie made these observations on Sunday evening at his native village Chamen Nianija, where he attended the final of a keenly contested district championship sponsored by himself.



He told the young people from the district that he is proud to be associated with any initiative that will bring unity and peaceful existence in the area.” I recognise and agree with you that sports is a meaningful lifestyle and useful for societal harmony and that’s why I did not hesitate to support this championship,” Hon Njie said.

He pledged further support for any such endevour in the district even on annual basis.

He said he is proud of his native village, district and region and would not hesitate to support development activities there.

He commended the organisers led by Mamadou Cham, the Chairman of the tournament and teams for demonstrating maturity and discipline throughout the tournament.’

Dawda York the Chief of Nianija who attended the final said football has a unique unifying power that cut across political or religious differences.

Ousman Bah, Governor of Central River Region said he admires the progress made in football in the region which now has its own professional referees who can officiate matches with high quality performance. He said government will always support the youths at all times.

Meanwhile before the pleasantries, a fierce contest on the pitch ended with victory for Chamen A who beat fellow villagers Chamen B, 2-1 to lift the trophy. The winners received D10,000, runner-up D5,000 while Buduk village got D3000 for finishing third and Sare Alpha in fourth place, got D2000.