Algerian doctors end two-week work at EFSTH

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A team of Algerian medical experts recently ended a two week long work at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

The doctors worked across six departments providing what Gambian medical officials called dedicated and professional service during the period from 17 to 31 January 2026.

“Their work during this time demonstrated an exceptional level of medical expertise, teamwork, and commitment to patient care in surgeries, anesthesia and intensive care. The professionalism, discipline, and compassion they consistently displayed made a meaningful and lasting impact, and their contributions were highly valued by both colleagues and patients alike,” Abdoulie Keita chairman of the medical advisory board told the leader of the Algerian doctors in a letter of appreciation seen by The standard.

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The medical engagement was organised by Mr. Tijan Jaiteh, a Goodwill Ambassador, whose vision, leadership, and commitment made the collaboration possible and successful

Dr Said Brahimi, Orthopedic surgeon and chairman of medical association of Algerian doctors, commended Ambassador Jaiteh for his exceptional support guidance and leadership during their work in The Gambia.

“The trip was a resounding success, largely due to your professional facilitation and deep dedication to fostering meaningful, productive partnerships. The insights gained and the connections made were invaluable. Because of the remarkable experience and the incredible potential

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we identified during our stay, I am pleased to inform you that, we plan to make this a annually occurring trip. We look forward to returning to the Gambia every year to deepen our cooperation and contribute to the initiatives we discussed,” Dr Brahim assured Ambassador Jaiteh.