All set for NISA championship

- Advertisement -

The National Inter-Departmental Sports Association (NISA), the body that organises sports among workers has announced that it is ready to roll out this year’s championship and all teams wishing to take part are put-on notice to file registrations before 26 March.

A statement from the body said the annual registration fee is pegged at D15,000 per institution. NISA is affiliated with the African Workers Sports Association whose annual international championship was hosted here last year.

It was formed in 2003 to foster personal interaction, discipline, tolerance, and mutual understanding in the working life of all members of the association.

Each year, dozens of institutions take part with the champion representing the country at international events.

Interested companies and institutions can call the following numbers: 9908343, 7660582, 6767002, and 7920277.