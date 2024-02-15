CRC, partners launch $28.5M food-for-education project

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Catholic Relief Service (CRS) in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other civil society partners have launched a $28.5 million food for education project in the Gambia.

The launching, held in Banjul on Thursday, was attended by First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, dignitaries from across the Gambia and some lower basic school children from Reverend JC Faye, who were seen as a representation of the 186 schools to benefit from the project.

Speaking at the launch, United States Ambassador to the Gambia, Sharon L. Cromer, said the US Department of Agriculture’s McGovern Dole Food for Education program is a 5-year $28.5 million commitment by the US government to improve primary school literacy in The Gambia through nutrition.

Ambassador Cromer also mentioned: “The over 1, 200 metric tonnes of onions, sweet potatoes, peanut butter and rice will be purchased from Gambian producers and delivered to schools by building the capacity of Gambian farmers to sustain the programme”.

The president and Chief Executive Officer of CRS, Sean Callahan, recognised CRS’s cordial relationship with the Gambia government and their support to the agency.

He emphasised CRS’s commitment to investing in the development of quality programmes and relief services they render in the Gambia.

“CRS Gambia country programme focuses on the areas of livelihoods and landscapes, health and development, peace building, social cohesion, youth, jobs, leadership and of course humanitarian response,” Callahan noted.

The Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, Claudiana Cole, said implementation of the handover plan has already started in regions where robust strategies have been designed to implement.

“The education of the children living in this country is indeed a priority not only for my ministry but also for the government of the Gambia. I am exceptionally pleased to welcome CRS into the school feeding program of the Gambia. It is important to note that CRS has long been an active partner with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in its 60 years of service in the country. As such, the project will foster a smooth partnership that will ensure the successful implementation of the project, thereby complementing government’s efforts,” Minister Cole expressed.