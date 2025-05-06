Alport trains workers on fire fighting

- Advertisement -

The management of the Banjul port, Alport yesterday conducted a fire fighting training for staff of the port’s workshop among others.

The initiative was designed to equip the staff of the main workshop and others dealing with machinery on how to deal with fire emergencies both at work and other lives.

The two – hour session exposed over 70 staff to the different categories of fire and the appropriate tools and method to fight it.

The theory session introduced the participants to water, foam, powder and carbon dioxide and their use for the various category of fire.

This was followed by practical demonstrations of the various fighting methods.

Alhagie Darboe, Safety Manager at the ports thanked the Alport management for the initiative which he said provided lifesaving lessons for the staff.

The management of Alport which took over the facility under the Albayrak-GPA concession, said they prioritise safety as part of its work ethics and intends to carry out more related activities for the staff.