Breeders say high exchange rates could impact price of ram

The president of the Gambia United Breeders Association has raised concerns that fluctuations in exchange rates could significantly impact the prices of ram, this Tobaski.

Recent analysis shows that the Gambian currency has experienced both appreciation and depreciation against the CFA and other currencies.

Such fluctuations directly affect the cost of imported livestock and animal feed, which are often priced in foreign currencies

Mustapha John, president of Breeders Gambia United Association said his members continue to face challenges when it comes to accessing finance and the high exchange rates.

“Under the current circumstances, Tobaski ram could be very expensive and unaffordable. So as an association, we are encouraging our members to see how best they can breed the rams that we need here. We have a long way to go but we are working on that,” he said.

He said the association hopes the government will look into the depreciation of the Gambian dalasi.

Partnership with Ecobank

In an attempt to reduce these challenges, John said the association has partnered with Ecobank, a leading pan-African financial institution with a significant presence in The Gambia.

“Under this partnership, the bank will sponsor the association’s Tobaski operations at the GCCI Trade Fair in Brusubi.This will significantly ease some financial challenges on the breeders. The bank is also offering breeders a number of opportunities especially when it comes to access to finance. So it is a good start for what would hopefully be a good relationship between the association and the bank,” Mr John said.

He said the association takes pride from supporting young people and women.

“Our objective is to see how we can push them, encourage and provide them with a platform where they can excel in what they are doing.”

He said Ecobank has continued to demonstrate ongoing support for trade and community events across the continent.

The Trade Fair will be held between 17 May to 7 June 2025 at the GCCI Brusubi ground.