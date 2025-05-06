spot_img
Gambia News

Man found dead in Tanji

Oli 2

By Olimatou Coker

Police in Tujereng have opened an investigation into a suspected case of murder reported yesterday at Tanji Solifo.

According to a statement shared by the police Communication unit, the victim, Lamin Jallow, 22, of Tanji Nema, was found with a suspected stab wound to the chest and was found motionless and presumed dead at the scene.

“Police responded swiftly, secured the area and coordinated with crime scene investigators and medical personnel. The body has since been evacuated to the EFSTH after confirming him dead for postmortem examination,” the police statement reported.

Our reporter called Acting PRO Cadet Inspector Manjang who said no arrests have been made so far.

