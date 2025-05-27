Ambassador Bah meets United States Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore

- Advertisement -

Press release

Washington DC May 23rd, 2025: His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America on Tuesday, May 20th held a meeting with the United States Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore at the US Congress in Washington DC.

The meeting is part of ongoing engagements with relevant leadership in Washington on the following issues:

· The reported potential closure of the U.S. Embassy in Banjul

· Suspension of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Programmes which were awarded to The Gambia

· The inclusion of The Gambia in a reported U.S. “yellow list” which flagged U.S. concerns on issues that may have the potential for sanction against The Gambia

· The removal of illegal Gambian immigrants from the U.S.

· Request for State Partnership Programme for The Gambia Armed Forces

During discussions with Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Ambassador Bah hailed the long-standing historical ties between The Gambia and the United States. He said the close cooperation is characterised by shared values of democracy and human rights. He informed the Congresswoman that there is worry over the reported potential closure of the U.S. Embassy Banjul. The Ambassador stated that such action would have huge impact on Gambian citizens’ access to services offered by the U.S. Embassy. He explained that Gambians and other citizens in the country may need to travel to neighbouring countries for such services incurring additional costs and time. He also highlighted the strategic location of The Gambia, and being the only English speaking country in the sub-region would require the continuous presence of the U.S. Embassy.

He further raised concern over the suspension of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Programmes in The Gambia. He said that the programmes focused on increasing energy supply and reliable access, revitalizing river transportation and enhancing education with a view to stimulate trade and economic growth which are very vital to the development of the country.

The Ambassador pointed out that news of the inclusion of The Gambia in the “yellow list” status, with potential sanction against the country was received with great concern. He said that The Gambia has been working closely with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the removal of identified illegal immigrants. The Ambassador informed the Congresswoman that he has requested U.S. authorities to help in ensuring that returnees have rights to their belongings prior to deportation.

He used the opportunity to share with Congresswoman Moore the positive outcome the Embassy had from its meeting with the Department of Defence (Pentagon) on The Gambia’s request for State Partnership Programme for The Gambia Armed Forces.

For her part, Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore said the relationship between The Gambia and the US is an exceptional one. She said therefore, an important Embassy like the US Embassy in Banjul with a clear line of communication should not be closed. Congresswoman Moore stated that The Gambia is a bastion of democracy and human rights and also the only English speaking country in the midst of Non-English-Speaking countries.

The Congresswoman indicated that the United States has a strong foothold on the African continent which has to be strengthened. She commended the Ambassador for coming to brief her about the status of The Gambia.

