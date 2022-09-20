Ambassador Dibba presents Letters of Credence to UN Secretary-General António Guterres

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Lamin Baba Dibba, on Friday 16 September 2022 presented his Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency António Guterres at a ceremony held in New York.

Ambassador Dibba extended the fraternal greetings of His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia to His Excellency António Guterres. He extended The Gambia’s gratitude to the Secretary-General for the UN’s steadfast support to The Gambia.

For his part, Secretary-General Guterres assured Ambassador Dibba of the UN’s continuous support to The Gambia Government, and reiterated the UN’s commitment to making The Gambia a success story in its peacebuilding and development efforts.

Before his latest appointment, Ambassador Dibba served as Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources in The Gambia.