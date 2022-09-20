30.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Gambia National news

President Barrow arrives in US ahead of UNGA77

8
NEW YORK, 18 September 2022: The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow together with the First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, and delegation arrived in the United States of America, on Sunday 18 September 2022, to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

Upon disembarkation, President Barrow was received by high ranking Government officials and the Gambian delegation on the ground including Ambassador Lang Yabou, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, H.E. Lamin B. Dibba, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the UN and Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Lamin Faati.

President Barrow will be joining other world leaders who are expected to address the General Assembly which serves as the main deliberative, policymaking, and representative organ of the world body. The theme for UNGA77 is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”. In the course of the high-level week, President Barrow and delegation will participate in a number of high-level meetings, including, the Transforming Education Summit. He will also address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

