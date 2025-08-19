Amisurg: Restoring health,hope

- Advertisement -

In the heart of The Gambia, a group of selfless doctors and health professionals are rewriting the story of healthcare through Amisurg, an initiative founded and led by Dr Manneh. Their mission is simple but profound: to render free surgical services to those who need it most, especially in provincial communities where access to healthcare is limited.

A team Driven by love and services

From hernia, to fibroid removals, cysts, hydroceles, contractures, pediatric Surgeries, and emergency interventions – the Amisurg team has touched lives in every corner of The Gambia. This year marks historic milestone as they hold their 10th Surgical Camp at Essau District Hospital, for the second time with the aim of operating over 100 patients free of charge.

Behind every surgery is a story of hope:

Dr Kanteh, of Kanifing General Hospital shared his love for his work and recalling his fastest surgery ever- completed in just 17 minutes. To him, determination and dedication is what it takes to achieve every journey. Amisurg is “one of the best organisations doing tremendous work in the world.

Dr Mbowe, the only doctor serving Essau District Hospital for seven years, expressed his pride in joining Amisurg. As a family man on call 24/7, spoke about the sacrifices, and the challenges, but above all, the honour of serving his people is what matters.

Dr Jallow, Deputy Chief Director at Edward Francis Smalls Teaching Hospital, Co-founder Amisurg and the only pediatric surgeon in The Gambia, called the free surgeries a priceless gift, reminding families that abroad such procedures cost thousands of dalasis so let public embrace their efforts and sacrifices as doctors and life savers.

Dr Beyai, secretary general of Amisurg, reminded us that no one in the team receives payment. “They do it out of love.” The camps take place every 3 months, including training volunteers to build a stronger health system just like the international standards so that no one will go overseas for treatment. He thanked Modou Turo Darboe, Almameh Gibba NAM for Foni and others who give it their all, in this history.

Dr Camara, the only cosmetologist in The Gambia from Edward Francis Smalls Teaching Hospital, highlighted how working with Amisurg has shown him the power of teamwork, even in the toughest surgical cases. He believes love begins by loving what or who is around you through efforts and care.

Senior Nurse Almameh, from Essau District Hospital, praised the initiative of Amisurg’s great efforts in putting those in need first and fighting to decrease the rate of emergency surgical cases and urge them to keep up with the momentum. He also pleaded with the ministry of health to provide more doctors to the hospital to support the community.

Beyond The Gambia:

Amisurg is not only saving lives but also building a healthcare model that inspire the entire subregion. The initiative is proudly supported by the Vision Development Foundation (VDF) under the leadership of Alh Modou Turo Darboe, whose generosity made the Essau camp a success.

Challenges Remain

From shortage in surgical equipments and anaesthetic drugs to logistical barriers, the road is not without obstacles. Yet the Amisurg team remains steadfast: their commitment is rooted in service, humanity, and faith.

Restoring smiles

What Amisurg is doing is more than surgery – it is about dignity, compassion, and giving people their lives back. For the mother who can now care for her child, the young man free of chronic pain, or the child whose future has been saved- Amisurg is a lifeline. With every surgery, Amisurg is providing that healthcare is not a privilege, but a right. And The Gambia is showing the world that when love leads, lives are transformed.